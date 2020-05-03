100 Hours 100 Stars: Ravi Kishan and Ayesha Billimoria

"Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES The next duo is India's favorite Ravi Kishan with RJ Piyush and Ayesha Billimoria with RJ Erica.

Disclaimer: Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One do not take any responsibility for the successful operation, uptime, and consummation of the payment process, which is being run by Paytm and linked directly to the PM Cares Fund collection window/portal.

The role of Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One is to encourage donations #100Hours100Stars"