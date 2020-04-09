Montreal dad spends 3 days perfecting lampost illusion using street shadows during COVID-19 lockdown

Montreal dad completes an experiment with shadows during the lockdown.
The clip, filmed over three days shows David Freiheit filming the shadows of a street lamp satisfyingly matching up with the chalk outlines him and his kids drew.
David told Newsflare: "I outlined the shadows of a lamp post at varying stages of the morning and waited until the next day to do a time-lapse.
The first day clouds came in.
The second day it rained, and I had to redo the chalk lines.
The third time it worked perfectly."