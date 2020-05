Consumer Reports: What to do if your appliance breaks

VERSUS THE PRICE OF JUSTBUYING A NEW ONE.

BUT - THESEARE NOT NORMAL TIMES.

CONSUMERREPORTS HAS SOME ADVICE ABOUTWHAT TO DO IF A MAJORAPPLIANCE BREAKS DURING THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.MELISSA COLLINS' FRIDGE BROKEDURING THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.

"HAVING THE FRIDGEIS A NECESSITY EVEN IN JUSTREGULAR DAY TO DAY LIFE BUTEVEN MORE SO NOW." FOR NOW,SHE'S USING A MINI FRIDGE BUTTHAT INCREASES TRIPS TO THEGROCERY STORE.

"NOT HAVING AWORKING REFRIGERATOR IN THEHOUSE IT'S LIKE, OH NOW WE'REOUT OF MILK SO WE HAVE TO GOTO THE STORE." MELISSA KNOWSTHE MINI-FRIDGE IS NOT ASUSTAINABLE SOLUTION.

CHYRON:TOBIE STANGER, CONSUMERREPORTS HOME EDITOR "IF IT'SSOMETHING THAT'S REALLY GOINGTO HAVE AN IMPACT ON YOURFAMILY'S ABILITY TO LIVESAFELY AND HEALTHY THEN YOUHAVE MORE OF A REASON TO CALLA REPAIR PERSON." COMPANIESLIKE SEARS, HOME DEPOT, LOWES,GE AND LG SAY THEY HAVEINSTRUCTED THEIR TECHNICIANSOR THIRD PARTY PROVIDERS TOFOLLOW THE CENTER FOR DISEASECONTROL RECOMMENDATIONS WHENMAKING SERVICE CALLS.

THATINCLUDES WEARING MASKS,HANDWASHING AND SOCIALDISTANCING.

IF YOU'RE USING ANINDEPENDENT OR LOCAL REPAIRSERVICE, CONSUMER REPORTS SAYSBE SURE TO ASK WHATPRECAUTIONS THEY'RE TAKINGBEFORE THEY ARRIVE.

IF THEREPAIR ISN'T WORTH IT, AND YOUNEED TO BUY A NEW ESSENTIALAPPLIANCE, THE PROCESS WILLLIKELY BE DIFFERENT.

"IN THISDIFFICULT TIME YOU MIGHT HAVESOME COMPANIES MAY ONLYINSTALL OR SERVICE ESSENTIALAPPLIANCES, RIGHT NOW ...ANDTHAT CAN BE BASED ON APERSON'S LOCATION.