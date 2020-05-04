COVID-19: If social distancing not respected, disease transmission increase rapidly, says Health Ministry
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
COVID-19: If social distancing not respected, disease transmission increase rapidly, says Health Ministry
Health and Family Welfare Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on May 04 informed about the latest status of COVID-19 in the country.
He said that in pandemics like COVID-19, which spread vary rapidly, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.