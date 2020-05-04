Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus disease 2019 > COVID-19: If social distancing not respected, disease transmission increase rapidly, says Health Ministry

COVID-19: If social distancing not respected, disease transmission increase rapidly, says Health Ministry

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
COVID-19: If social distancing not respected, disease transmission increase rapidly, says Health Ministry

COVID-19: If social distancing not respected, disease transmission increase rapidly, says Health Ministry

Health and Family Welfare Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on May 04 informed about the latest status of COVID-19 in the country.

He said that in pandemics like COVID-19, which spread vary rapidly, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gauravdagar

Gaurav Dagar @ArvindKejriwal Respected Sir, please arrange the system to online purchase and delivery of liquor so that no body… https://t.co/YcN3FwBIRm 2 hours ago

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU COVID-19: If social distancing not respected, disease transmission increase rapidly, says Health Ministry https://t.co/CyKyeXtveq 12 hours ago

MikeAnyakwo5

Mike Anyakwo @NTAGMN I recently tweeted that too much lock down is more dangerous than Covid-19 itself- Kirean & Kingsley unders… https://t.co/m8mJ9Lth0d 15 hours ago

Bleuec

Bleu Entertainment Virus Mutations Reveal How COVID-19 Really Spread This is the most respected publications in science. It has been… https://t.co/vcIVWfPvog 16 hours ago

SomNath65525998

Som Nath Respected Cm of UP Shri Yogi Aditya nath ji kindly Ensure Social distancing during Wine Purchasing because if we wi… https://t.co/xWbXVP4JS6 17 hours ago

ramansaini

Randeep Singh RT @MaheshInd88: Respected govt's, here lakhs of stranded people requesting for help to reach back home. No one thinking on it. Now liquor… 17 hours ago

saam4udip

sanjay soliya Respected PM ji. Today when liquor shop has open. unfortunately most of the people has come on road without any soc… https://t.co/UEiraul4rA 17 hours ago

MilindD08158042

Milind Deshmukh Respected Sir I are aware that this is extreme situation of COVID-19 & I  am following all the guideline of social… https://t.co/MpymssYXbh 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Dept. on reopenings [Video]

Health Dept. on reopenings

The Health Department says just because we're going back to business doesn't mean the Covid-19 threat is over. They encourage us to continue social distancing.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Plastic Dividers at Thai Restaurant Are One Social Distancing Measure After Pandemic Restrictions [Video]

Plastic Dividers at Thai Restaurant Are One Social Distancing Measure After Pandemic Restrictions

A restaurant in Thailand has reopened after the loosening of some coronavirus restrictions and is making use of plastic dividers to maintain social distancing. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published