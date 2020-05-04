Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Broussard: 'The Last Dance' tackles Michael Jordan's off-the-court issues

Chris Broussard: 'The Last Dance' tackles Michael Jordan's off-the-court issues

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Chris Broussard: 'The Last Dance' tackles Michael Jordan's off-the-court issues

Chris Broussard: 'The Last Dance' tackles Michael Jordan's off-the-court issues

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about last night's episodes of the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance'.

Broussard was happy to hear Jordan address some off-the-court issues, like his personal relationship with Isiah Thomas, the formation of the Dream Team, and his struggle with the media's depiction of his gambling.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard: 'The Last Dance' tackles Michael Jordan's off-the-court issues

Chris Broussard: 'The Last Dance' tackles Michael Jordan's off-the-court issuesNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about last night's episodes of the...
FOX Sports - Published

'The Last Dance' documentary: Michael Jordan's Atlantic City gambling, Kobe connection among key takeaways

Sunday's episodes breaks down the 1992 Dream Team 'snub,' his Atlantic City gambling trip and plenty...
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_MarioHector_

⛄TheGiftedOne⛄ RT @FTFonFS1: .@Chris_Broussard's biggest takeaways from episodes 5 and 6 of 'The Last Dance': ・ Dream Team controversy w/ Isiah Thomas ・… 41 minutes ago

Chris_Broussard

Chris Broussard My biggest takeaway from “The Last Dance” episodes 5 & 6 https://t.co/A7ZFhQAWsM 2 hours ago

FTFonFS1

First Things First .@Chris_Broussard's biggest takeaways from episodes 5 and 6 of 'The Last Dance': ・ Dream Team controversy w/ Isiah… https://t.co/S1IkMJmZZ4 2 hours ago

Aaron_Torres

Aaron Torres Also, my guy @Chris_Broussard joins for more on "The Last Dance" *What was it like to cover MJ in his prime? *How… https://t.co/qpbE3q4tn8 2 hours ago

SodgBlack

real_black RT @FTFonFS1: "Isiah Thomas is the only super star who can say he beat Bird, Magic and Jordan in their prime. And he did it without another… 7 hours ago

LeVarMichael

LeVar Michael @Chris_Broussard ppl r sayin @NBA can't play without a crowd. Ignorant! Ballers start on the playground & it is not… https://t.co/dfn0BvSMPP 8 hours ago

_Unionistparty

Unionist Party Chris Broussard reacts to The Last Dance episode 5 + 6: Michael Jordan's... https://t.co/mdqhQMSGGX via @YouTube 9 hours ago

TalkBasket

TalkBasket Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss whether ‘The Last Dance’ has been too biased toward Michael Jordan https://t.co/wI4u1ZLE0A 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam' sequel title [Video]

LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam' sequel title

On Instagram, James announced that the movie will be called 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Chris Broussard on Michael Jordan's gambling - 'I like that he addressed it' [Video]

Chris Broussard on Michael Jordan's gambling - 'I like that he addressed it'

FOX NBA Analyst Chris Broussard reacts to Michael Jordan addressing the his gambling habit. Broussard is reacting to comments made in 'The Last Dance' documentary.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:59Published