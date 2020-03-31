Tehran opens drive-in cinema as coronavirus restrictions ease

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, cinemas across Iran have closed but film fans in Tehran are now able to enjoy screenings at a drive-in cinema.

A drive-in night at the movies can now be enjoyed in Tehran while cinemas are closed Location: Iran Social distancing rules still apply with only two people allowed per car and all vehicles are disinfected on entry (SOUNDBITE) (Farsi) 36-YEAR-OLD SPECTATOR, KHALILPOUR, SAYING: "It feels good after two months quarantine and staying at home because we were depressed.

This program became an excuse to hang out with our friends and to prove that we can have a normal life and present in society while maintaining our health." For some it was their first chance to see friends following weeks of lockdown Iran has already lifted a ban on inter-city trips and malls with large shopping centers resuming activities