Grandfather joyously throws grandchild in air after two-month separation

Grandfather Domenico di Massa, 72, couldn't have been happier on Monday (May 4) as he threw his granddaughter Cecilia in the air, celebrating a relaxation in Italy's lockdown regulations.

Grandmother Mariantonia Gangemi (70) looked on at the emotional reunion as the family started the first phase in getting to know eachother again, wearing masks.

Five-year-old Cecilia has gone two months without seeing her grandparents, normally she would have seen them on a weekly basis.

Many Italians would normally leave young children with grandparents in July before talking holiday from work in August.

This year it will probably be a much longer time for many Italians needing help rom grandparents.

Schools are not due to re-open until September.

Under the new rules, 4.5 million Italians can clock back in, construction work can resume and relatives can reunite.

While some old rituals returned, many curbs stayed in place to try to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 that has killed almost 29,000 Italians since its outbreak emerged on Feb.

21 -- the second highest toll after the United States.




