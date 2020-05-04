Global  

Congress to pay for rail tickets of needy migrant worker amid lockdown: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant workers and labourers to their respective home towns during the lockdown.

Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre of being indifferent to the plight of migrants.

"Indian National Congress has taken the decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard," she said.

