Highly-qualified medics unable to work in Canada Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published 6 minutes ago Highly-qualified medics unable to work in Canada Canada tightly controls number of internationally-trained doctors, even while encouraging them to immigrate to the country as skilled workers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Highly qualified medics unable to work in Canada Canada tightly controls number of internationally trained doctors, even while encouraging them to...

Al Jazeera - Published 1 hour ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this Otwar.S.GORDON Highly qualified medics unable to work in Canada @AJENews https://t.co/NPYPwOwZwE 38 minutes ago