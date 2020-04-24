Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virtual First Friday

Virtual First Friday

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Virtual First Friday

Virtual First Friday

Emily Hopkins of Newtown Macon joins Amanda Corna to discuss the first ever Virtual First Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Virtual First Friday

Experience when the race is held c1 3 b13 this is what i'm doing this is more, you will virtual first friday you the team really is.

People enjoying the businesses and to actually do for our reac will like astronomy stream evening a really great way.

Additionally, during the ... this will bring them together while still doing2 c1 3 b13 sensing sexual abuse were so is mine and i say exercise delivery to get a restaurant in my shop is to include microburst and lose wha the and in addition to t people to wait for businesses now shea should already know this, you can potentially virtual first file seems to july me coming to you in the morning throughout the day on saturday.

She seemed to streams that she needs and writing shops.

I mentioned in jk restaurant is to assume among the expected was really a situation changes in her statement continuing on as he is in you and you will be living



Recent related news from verified sources

Public and voluntary sector praised in council's first virtual meeting

North East Lincolnshire Council Cabinet held its first online virtual meeting on Friday
Grimsby Telegraph - Published

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting their first child together

This comes after Katherine, who is currently on a virtual book tour for her bestseller "The Gift Of...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NespressoAU

Nespresso Australia We’ve got your Friday coffee breaks SORTED with our first ever Facebook Live Virtual Masterclass Series! ☕ First u… https://t.co/NmTuroPEoW 2 minutes ago

SetMoMusic

Set Mo Set Mo DJ set streaming this Friday 9:30pm (AEST) 🌏📺 Tag the two mates your allowed to have over 🍻 We're stoked to… https://t.co/eXVxc2puPD 2 minutes ago

AngelaMortimer2

Angela B Mortimer RT @BathCDH: #givingtuesday Our Online Pet Show opens on Friday but you can find out a little more now over on our Facebook event page and… 1 hour ago

_hollyjune

Holly Slocum RT @WSU_Research: .@WSUVancouver held the first virtual Research Showcase over five days. Poster winners were announced during the Virtual… 1 hour ago

demant_daniel

Dr Daniel Demant RT @UTS_PH: Join us at our very first UTS Virtual Open Day! Health Science, Public Health and Health Services Management on Friday May 29 a… 2 hours ago

XavierAmouroux

Xavier Amouroux RT @QUTSciEng: Join #QUT for Australia’s first #HigherEducation Virtual Careers Expo at 12 noon on Friday, May 8. https://t.co/UW3y5jdRt1 #… 2 hours ago

UTS_PH

UTS School of Public Health Join us at our very first UTS Virtual Open Day! Health Science, Public Health and Health Services Management on Fri… https://t.co/8bcyj04YJu 2 hours ago

jennyskelton33

jennifer skelton RT @BroncoSportsWBB: Three of our student-athletes will receive their bachelor’s degrees in a virtual ceremony on Facebook Live this Friday… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LVMPD's virtual 'First Friday' [Video]

LVMPD's virtual 'First Friday'

Metro police will have its first "First Tuesday" tomorrow. Start times vary, but they will all be done on Facebook Live.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft [Video]

Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft

The first ever virtual NFL Draft continues Friday night. Thursday, the Giants and Jets picked players they hope will protect their young quarterbacks and put some life into their offenses; CBS2's Steve..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published