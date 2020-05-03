3 CRPF personnel lost lives, 7 injured in terrorist attack in Handwara

3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives, while 7 have been injured in terrorist attack in Handwara.

Terrorists attacked CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area on May 04.

One terrorist was neutralised by security forces in retaliation.

Area has been cordoned off following the incident.

The incident occurred after two days of Handwara encounter between security forces and terrorists.

5security personnel lost their lives in encounter that broke out on May 02 in Handwara.