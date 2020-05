Tweets about this Kathy Heskett Grateful for @cfsnowbirds Operation Inspiration flying over Nova Scotia, and Canada. We really need the lift you'r… https://t.co/RmNBaMZlzd 2 hours ago João Paulo Rafael Martins RT @HalifaxAuthor: Nice to have some company fly over today. The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds (431 Squadron) just flew over Halifax,… 15 hours ago Daniel L Little Nice to have some company fly over today. The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds (431 Squadron) just flew over Hali… https://t.co/O7DgK1EVca 20 hours ago Cherie Humphrey Snowbirds to fly over Halifax today at 3pm, a special Air Force demonstration group, will visit Nova Scotia this we… https://t.co/kfYaCyfUvk 1 day ago Kamscan RT @ErnestGutschik: Operation Inspiration gets underway tomorrow in Nova Scotia as the CF Snowbirds get ready to fly over Canadian cities t… 2 days ago Ernest Gutschik Aviation Operation Inspiration gets underway tomorrow in Nova Scotia as the CF Snowbirds get ready to fly over Canadian citi… https://t.co/psmC6tPubu 2 days ago Deborah MacDonald RT @WoundWarriorCA: The @CanadianForces Snowbirds Operation INSPIRATION will begin this weekend over Nova Scotia. They will fly across the… 3 days ago Dave007 RT @CMFMag: This weekend the Canadian Forces Snowbirds kick off Operation INSPIRATION. The team’s signature nine-jet formation, will fly o… 3 days ago