Joe Biden Lands Key Progressive Endorsement, Group Calls Him ‘Abraham Lincoln Compared to Donald Trump’ Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 hours ago Joe Biden Lands Key Progressive Endorsement, Group Calls Him ‘Abraham Lincoln Compared to Donald Trump’ Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden landed a key endorsement for his campaign. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Dave Rubin takes on the progressive movement



The Rubin Report's Dave Rubin joins Larry King on PoliticKING to take on the progressive movement and discuss his new release, "Don't Burn This Book." Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 16:52 Published 4 days ago Biden Gets Hilary Clinton's Endorsement



Joe Biden received an endorsement from Hillary Clinton for being the 2020 democratic presidential nominee. The endorsement comes as Biden tries to win over female voters and other key demographic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 4 days ago