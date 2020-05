'Angel in Disguise' is expected to be sold for around £20,000 at auction.



Tweets about this Aleksandar & Sladana Samardzic RT @SkyNews: An unheard track🎸by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, recorded after The Beatles split, is set to be auctioned https://t.co/H7… 4 minutes ago 👀 Hydro Trav 👀 RT @SkyNews: An unheard track by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, recorded after The Beatles split and believed to be the only song written… 6 minutes ago Global Analytica An unheard track by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, recorded after The Beatles split and believed to be the only so… https://t.co/lsFm2nYpZE 15 minutes ago SkyNews An unheard track by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, recorded after The Beatles split and believed to be the only so… https://t.co/k2c8Z9hLlq 22 minutes ago Elizabeth Toni RT @ESGoLondon: Calling all Beatles fanatics (especially those with deep pockets) https://t.co/4DQpgfwlpq 30 minutes ago Naveen Unreleased Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Demo Going Up for Sale https://t.co/uNgxKR6nuE https://t.co/ETixjFFig7 33 minutes ago RICK Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr's unheard song goes up for auction #angelindisguise @paulmccartney… https://t.co/53wIHJzccF 49 minutes ago