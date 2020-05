Tom Hanks makes surprise appearance during virtual graduation ceremony Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 hours ago Tom Hanks makes surprise appearance during virtual graduation ceremony Tom Hanks shared an empowering message with graduating students from Wright State University on Sunday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance During Wright State University's Virtual Graduation - Watch! Tom Hanks gave the graduating class at Wright State University a huge surprise! The 63-yeaar-old...

Just Jared - Published 17 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Canoe Tom Hanks speaks at virtual Ohio university commencement https://t.co/C2HilDz8Kb 26 minutes ago WENN Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance At Wright State University Graduation https://t.co/Kgx7cznpoh 5 hours ago People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Tom Hanks makes surprise appearance during virtual graduation ceremony - https://t.co/p0P3HhpWA4 6 hours ago Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Tom Hanks makes surprise appearance during virtual graduation ceremony… https://t.co/LUvDwi6Oyx 6 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Tom Hanks makes surprise appearance during virtual graduation ceremony… https://t.co/a7OvXVFpvx 6 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Watch Tom Hanks surprise a graduating class with an inspiring video message! https://t.co/w9ZZyT6Hnd 12 hours ago Gospel Music Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance During Wright State University's Virtual Graduation - Watch! https://t.co/5tAVRn4Cig 12 hours ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Appearance Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance During Wright State University’s Virtual Graduation – Wat… https://t.co/Pi1IDLb7y1 17 hours ago