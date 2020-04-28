Global  

Federal Judge Rules Gov. JB Pritzker's Stay-At-Home Order Constitutional

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Acknowledging the small religious gatherings allowed by Gov.

JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order “are imperfect substitutes” for traditional church services, a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order sought by Beloved Church in the small northwest Illinois town of Lena.

Katie Johnston reports.

Illinois judge rules against Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order in suit brought by GOP lawmaker

On the same day as he was dealt a blow by his state's judiciary, Pritzker extended his...
FOXNews.com - Published



