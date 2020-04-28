Federal Judge Rules Gov. JB Pritzker's Stay-At-Home Order Constitutional
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Federal Judge Rules Gov. JB Pritzker's Stay-At-Home Order Constitutional
Acknowledging the small religious gatherings allowed by Gov.
JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order “are imperfect substitutes” for traditional church services, a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order sought by Beloved Church in the small northwest Illinois town of Lena.
Katie Johnston reports.