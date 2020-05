Coronavirus Education: Unimpressed By Online Classes, College Students Seek Refunds Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published 8 hours ago Coronavirus Education: Unimpressed By Online Classes, College Students Seek Refunds Now, students at more than 25 U.S. universities, including Drexel University in Philadelphia, are filing lawsuits against their schools demanding partial refunds on tuition and campus fees. Katie Johnston reports.

