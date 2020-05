Northeastern students file lawsuit Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 days ago Northeastern students file lawsuit A lawsuit was filed last week in U.S. District Court against Northeastern University by students alleging the online education they're receiving is inferior. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Northeastern students file lawsuit STUDENTS IS PUSHING BACK IN AMULTIMILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT.MATT: THAT LAWSUIT CLAIMSNORTHEASTERN UNJUSTLY KEPT ALLTHEIR’ SPRING TUITION AFTERGOING TO ONLINE LEARNING BECAUSEOF COVID-19.AS COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIESPLAN ON HOW TO SAFELY BRINGSTUDENTS BACK FOR THE FALLSEMESTER, THESE INSTITUTIONS OFHIGHER LEARNING ARE STILLDEALING WITH THE RAMIFICATIONSCOVID-19 CAUSED THIS PASTSEMESTER.MULTIPLE LAWSUITS HAVE BEENBROUGHT FORWARD BY STUDENTSAGAINST THEIR SCHOOLS, WITH THEMOST RECENT ONE FILED FRIDAY INU.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINSTNORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.THE PLAINTIFF IN THE CLASSACTION LAWSUIT IS MANNY CHONG, ACOUNSELING PSYCHOLOGY GRADUATESTUDENT WHO CLAIMS IN A 13-PAGCOMPLAINT THE ONLINE EDUCATIONHE IS RECEIVING IS INFERIOR.WRITING INSTRUCTION SUPPLIEDSUBSTANTIALLY OR ENTIRELY ONLINEHAS BEEN RECOGNIZED ASPEDAGOGICALLY INFERIOR BY, INTERALIA, THE COMMISSION ONACCREDITATION OF THE AMERICANPSYCHOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION.THE LAWSUIT GOES ON TO CLAIMTHAT NORTHEASTERN UNJUSTLYENRICHED ITSELF BY KEEP CHONGAND OTHER STUDENT’S FULL SPRINGTUITION.PLAINTIFF AND THE CLASS MEMBERSHAVE BEEN DEPRIVED OF THEBENEFIT OF THAT IN-PERSONEDUCATIONAL INSTRUCTION WHICHTHEY PAID FOR UPON CONTRACTINGWITH DEFENDANT.A NORTHEASTERN SPOKESPERSONTELLS NEWSCENTER 5 THEY HAVE NOTTELLECEIVED THE COMPLAINT, SO TH CANNOT COMMENT.BUT THEY ALL COLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITY MOVED TO ONLINELEARNING IN COMPLIANCE WITHPUBLIC HEALTH REQUIREMENTSTHE PLAINTIFF DECLINED TOCOMMENT





