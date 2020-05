This woman had a meeting with her new furry co-workers about all the noise they are making during the day.

The clip filmed on April 24 shows Lianna having a 'meeting' with her eight dogs to discuss their noise levels since she's started working from home.

"Today’s meeting is going to be about all the barking that has been going on even though there is absolutely NOTHING to be barking at!” Lianna can be heard saying in the video.

"We've been working from home during the lockdown and pulled the 'team' our eight dogs together for a meeting about their barking at nothing all day.

We even put together an agenda for said meeting," Lianna explained to Newsflare.