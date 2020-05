- several local counties are reporting a new surge in covid-19 cases.

That's accoding to the indiana state department of health.

Cass county has 78 new cases.

29 more confirmed cases are being reported in tippecanoe county.

Carroll county is reporting another 15, while white county has 14 new cases.

11 more have been reported in howard county.

Statewide 583 more hoosiers have tested postiive.

A total of 20,507 people in indiana are known to have the coronavirus.

1,151 hoosiers have died from covid-19, up another 19 cases from sunday.

Another 113 probable deaths have been reported.

Happening today - stage two of the plan to reopen