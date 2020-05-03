Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States

Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States

Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States

Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States Researchers in Washington have recently been tracking the arrival of an invasive hornet in the United States.

Also known as “murder hornets,” these giant insects are commonly found in Asia and have not ever been seen before in the USA.

According to Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at Washington State University, these hornets are almost comically large, growing up to two inches long.

Susan Cobey, via Slate They’re reportedly vicious, with one beekeeper likening the experience of being stung to "having red-hot thumbtacks being driven into [his] flesh." In some cases, the toxic venom released by the hornets is the equivalent of a venomous snake and can be deadly.

While most people are worried about being stung, officials are more worried about their possible decimation of bee populations in the USA.

Murder hornets use their spiked mandibles to decapitate bees and feed on their bodies.

They have the power to decimate entire honeybee hives in only a matter of hours.

Chris Looney, WSDA, to ‘NYT’

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Invasive 'murder hornets' have been spotted in the U.S.

For the first time, Asian giant hornets have been spotted in the United States, specifically in...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WNDU

WNDU "MURDER HORNETS": Scientists say an invasive and potentially deadly species of hornets has made its way to the U.S.… https://t.co/MSlmA7S1ag 11 minutes ago

donjyan93

Don Jyan RT @ABC7News: A species of “murder hornets” has entered the U.S. for the first time, specifically in Washington State. The insects got the… 13 minutes ago

kevjon

Mr. Jones RT @GlobalGrind: LAWD: Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States https://t.co/1fR2HHNdPc 17 minutes ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind LAWD: Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States https://t.co/1fR2HHNdPc 18 minutes ago

ace_starstream

Weasel Man now 'murder hornets' are an invasive species in Washington. CAN THIS YEAR SHOW SOME HAPPINESS YET?? 18 minutes ago

RillRoni

Los Vangelis @RobertMaguire_ Looks like a Queen European hornet (Vespa crabro). Incidentally, all hornets are invasive species t… https://t.co/bP4bXBKKpr 38 minutes ago

QueenAmahti

Maht ❣ RT @WSBT: Yes, you read that correctly. The invasive and potentially deadly species of Asian Giant Hornets, dubbed 'murder hornets' were sp… 43 minutes ago

alliancereview

alliancereview An invasive hornet species slaughters honeybees, can be deadly to humans and— unfortunately — has been spotted in t… https://t.co/x3tQJDa9zi 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

So-Called 'Murder Hornets' Found In U.S. For First Time [Video]

So-Called 'Murder Hornets' Found In U.S. For First Time

For the first time, so-called "murder hornets" have been found in the United States. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:35Published