Allegheny Co. Reports No New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 20 New Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Allegheny Co. Reports No New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 20 New Cases
Allegheny County Health Department announces 20 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths for the second day in a row.
