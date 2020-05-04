Global  

Allegheny Co. Reports No New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 20 New Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Allegheny Co. Reports No New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 20 New Cases

Allegheny Co. Reports No New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 20 New Cases

Allegheny County Health Department announces 20 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths for the second day in a row.

