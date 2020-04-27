Global  

Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: UNTY, CINF

Video Credit: Market News Video
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Unity Bancorp's , David D.

Dallas, made a $305,550 buy of UNTY, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $15.28 a piece.

Unity Bancorp is trading off about 7.2% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Dallas in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Dirk J.

Debbink purchased $144,500 worth of Cincinnati Financial, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $72.25 each.

Before this latest buy, Debbink bought CINF on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $182,865 at an average of $92.63 per share.

Cincinnati Financial is trading off about 2.7% on the day Monday.

Bargain hunters can snag CINF at a price even lower than Debbink did, with shares changing hands as low as $58.67 at last check today -- that's 18.8% below Debbink's purchase price.




