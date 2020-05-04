Global  

Universal Credit claims 'six times' higher during coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Universal Credit claims 'six times' higher during coronavirus pandemic

Universal Credit claims 'six times' higher during coronavirus pandemic

There have now been over 1.8 million claims for Universal Credit, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has confirmed.

Updating MPs on her department’s efforts, Ms Coffey said: “Since 16 March to the end of April we have received over 1.8 million claims to Universal Credit, over 250,000 claims for Jobseeker’s Allowance and over 20,000 claims for Employment Support Allowance.

“Overall, this is six times the volume that we would typically experience and in one week we had a tenfold increase.

“The rate for UC claims appears to have stabilised at about 20-25,000 per day, which is double that of a standard week pre-Covid-19.”

