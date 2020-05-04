Consumers use umbrellas to ensure social distancing norms at liquor store in AP
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Consumers use umbrellas to ensure social distancing norms at liquor store in AP
Social distancing norms were flouted today after eager patrons rushed to liquor stores across the country.
To avoid such a situation, police in AP's Guntur took an innovative step.
Consumers were asked to carry umbrellas to maintain a proper distance while standing in queue.
Usage of umbrellas also helped consumers to beat the scorching heat while they stood for hours.