Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread

Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread

Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread

Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the state of emergency through the end of May.

Shinzo Abe, via statement Japan’s death toll and case number remains comparatively small, with 510 deaths and 15,000 infections recorded.

The decision comes as concerns for a sudden spike in cases remains possible, which would overwhelm healthcare workers.

The country’s state of emergency originally covered Tokyo and six other regions and was meant to last through April 7.

