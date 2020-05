What you need to know about online therapy

Here are three things you need to know if you are considering online therapy.

REPORTER KRISTINA GUERREROTELLS YOU THREE THINGS YOU NEEDTO KNOW IF YOUR ARE CONSIDERINGTHIS ONLINE RESOURCE.PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING,LOSING A JOB, THE LOSS OF ALOVED ONE...ALL OF THESE CAN FEEL EVEN MOREOVERWHELMING DURING THESEUNCERTAIN TIMES.BUT NOW THERE ARE OTHER WAYS TOHELP COPE WITH THESE KIND OFSITUATIONS.((VO TRACK ALTERNATE INTRO ))PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCINGCAN FEEL OVER- WHELMING DURINGTHESE UNCERTAIN TIMES.((SOT)) SOURCE: WHY THERAPY NOWRUNS: 5 TIMECODE: 31 SECONDS -36 SECONDS COURTESY: N/A "IT'SONLINE SEARCHES HAVESKYROCKETED FOR SCHOOL RELATEDQUESTIONS LIKE HOW

If you’re one of the 12.3 million people who watched Travis Scott perform on Fortnite this past...