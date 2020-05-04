The Voice remote competition

The Voice judges and contestants showcase their talent remotely from their homes as playoffs begin.

A "social distance".

Three weeks of playoffs begin tonight and mark barger has a preview.

:00 :12 :39 nats for the first time this season, ladies and gentlemen, we are live..... carson daly is still going to be on the voice stage tonight.... nats there you are!

He's just not going to have any company.

(sot kelly clarkson / "the voice" :12-16) blake and i are both in the middle of nowhere.

He's in the middle of nowhere oklahoma.

I'm in the middle of nowhere montana.

John legend's in los angeles...so is nick jonas...... but they'll all gather remotely for the show's playoff round.

(sot kelly clarkson / "the voice" :23-29) everything's done a little bit differently, but it's going to be, i think cool.

Because it is what it is producers had to ship a bunch of gear not only to the coaches.... nats "oh my god!!"

But to all of the contestants as well.

Nats "is blake doing this?

Chainsaw" (sot todd tilghman / team blake :39-45) i was like, holy crap, i cannot do...and i'm actually fairly but not that savvy, you know?

Contestants did get help setting up the equipment... for what will be at home performances minus the voice stage.

(sot todd tilghman / team blake :53-58) i would love to have that crowd to feed that energy, but it's not so bad.

I think it'll work out fine.

Maybe because todd tilghman has his own crowd----8 kids.

(sot todd tilghman / team blake 1:02-1:05) we have a built in audience, hahahaha but it's the audience around the country singers will play to tonight.... viewer votes help to decide which of 17 artists will be among the 9 to advance.

(sot kelly clarkson / the voice 1:13-1:23) i know we're coming from your living room, but, that level of vulnerability and that level of, i can do this, that shows managers, talent agents, everybody out there, man you can throw anything at this kid and they can handle