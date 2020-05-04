Midmorning with Aundrea - May 4, 2020 (Part 2) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

If you have kids in quarantine, they're probably growing more and more restless by the day.

Today on mom to mom, some easy at home exercises for the whole family.

Take a look.

Speaker 1: healthy kids are the kids that exercise.

Today on mom to mom we've got some at-home exercises to do with your kids to help with that.

Speaker 1: with us being kind of stuck at home with the kiddos, we want to find some things to do to keep us active and going.

That's why i have my good friend amy everett here.

She's a personal trainer and a mom as well.

She has come up some wonderful exercises to kind of help us out with those kids who might be getting stir crazy.

So amy, let's do this.

Amy everett: first thing we're going to do is a crab walk.

So this is a total body exercise.

Arms, legs, core.

All right, now we're going to do our inchworm.

I'm going to put her hands down.

Let's walk all the way out.

Now, let's walk our feet all the way up to our hands.

Yeah.

Now, we're going to walk our hands down again.

Yeah, then walk our feet up again.

Amy everett: we're going to do some leaps.

So we're going to jump from cone to cone to cone.

Ready for your pushups?

Okay, let's go up.

Ready?

Look at you.

Speaker 1: i cannot be more excited about these exercises, especially with a wild tribe like this one.

And there's lots of benefits to it as well, right?

Amy everett: yes.

It's a great way to be active with your kids.

It fosters activity and they love seeing moms work out and they love micking what you do.

So, it's just a great way for you to work out and for them to work out with you.

Speaker 1: i can tell carter enjoyed it.

Carter, did you enjoy it?

Carter: yes.

Speaker 1: there you have it.

Hopefully you have a great time with these exercises as well, and as always, we'll see you on the