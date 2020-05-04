Global  

Jose Cuervo is covering tabs in lead-up to Cinco de Mayo

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published
In the days leading up to Cinco de Mayo and in effort to encourage people to stay home amid a global health crisis.Mexican tequila brand Jose Cuervo is offering to pick up the costs for meals ordered from local, independent Mexican restaurants.Through May 5, Cuervo is encouraging fans to order takeout food and share photos of their receipts.along with the hashtags #CincoToGo and #CuervoContest, with the tequila brand’s Twitter account @JoseCuervo.Winners will be selected randomly on a daily basis, and Cuervo will reimburse the costs via Venmo.The brand announced that it has also pledged to support charities across the country.including chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to those affected by natural disasters

