Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr's unheard song goes up for auction An unheard song penned by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr is expected to be sold for around £20,000 at auction.

The song, called 'Angel in Disguise', was written during the recording sessions for Ringo's 1992 album 'Time Takes Time', although it didn't make the final cut.

The unheard record appears on a cassette tape, which is part of British DJ Tony Prince's collection.

The lot description explains that there are two versions of the song on the tape, with the first rendition featuring McCartney singing the lyrics over a piano and drum machine.

The second version, on the other hand, features "a full backing track, backing singers, increased instrumentation including harmonica, guitar and more".

The tape has been put up for online auction through Omega Auctions, and has been given an estimated price of £10,000 to £20,000.