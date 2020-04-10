Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr's unheard song goes up for auction

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr's unheard song goes up for auction

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr's unheard song goes up for auction

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr's unheard song goes up for auction

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr's unheard song goes up for auction An unheard song penned by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr is expected to be sold for around £20,000 at auction.

The song, called 'Angel in Disguise', was written during the recording sessions for Ringo's 1992 album 'Time Takes Time', although it didn't make the final cut.

The unheard record appears on a cassette tape, which is part of British DJ Tony Prince's collection.

The lot description explains that there are two versions of the song on the tape, with the first rendition featuring McCartney singing the lyrics over a piano and drum machine.

The second version, on the other hand, features "a full backing track, backing singers, increased instrumentation including harmonica, guitar and more".

The tape has been put up for online auction through Omega Auctions, and has been given an estimated price of £10,000 to £20,000.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cassette of unheard Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr song up for auction

Song is believed to be the only one McCartney wrote with Starr
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Paul McCartney had too much 'emotional pain to carry on with Beatles [Video]

Paul McCartney had too much 'emotional pain to carry on with Beatles

Sir Paul McCartney has insisted there was too much "emotional pain" to carry on The Beatles without John Lennon and he and his bandmates all felt "fed up".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:59Published
Music History: The Beatles' Break-Up [Video]

Music History: The Beatles' Break-Up

On this day (10th April) half a century ago, the biggest band in the world called it quits. But how did things end for The Beatles?

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:13Published