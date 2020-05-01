Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled The pair's biography title has been unveiled as 'Finding Freedom'.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family' will be available to buy worldwide on Amazon from August 11 and promises to provide an "up-close portrait" of the couple and tell the "true story" behind their decision to step back as senior royals.

A description says it will offer an "honest, close-up, and disarming portrait" of the "confident, influential" Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 320-page book has been written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand, and will go "beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond".

Omid is close to the duo and was one of the few reporters given information about their video call with baby son Archie to Queen Elizabeth II on her 94th birthday.

The biography will aim to portray a positive image of the couple following their decision to relocate to Los Angeles having quit as royals.