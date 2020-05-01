Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled The pair's biography title has been unveiled as 'Finding Freedom'.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family' will be available to buy worldwide on Amazon from August 11 and promises to provide an "up-close portrait" of the couple and tell the "true story" behind their decision to step back as senior royals.

A description says it will offer an "honest, close-up, and disarming portrait" of the "confident, influential" Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 320-page book has been written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand, and will go "beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond".

Omid is close to the duo and was one of the few reporters given information about their video call with baby son Archie to Queen Elizabeth II on her 94th birthday.

The biography will aim to portray a positive image of the couple following their decision to relocate to Los Angeles having quit as royals.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArethaD15

Aretha D RT @scobie: Supporters of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have raised over $40,000 (and counting!) for vulnerable children affected by the… 3 minutes ago

sophocles14384

Soph Prince Harry escapes Duchess: Meghan's filthy divorce plot is revealed i... https://t.co/ImUEit6IJE via @YouTube 42 minutes ago

KBeauty82566251

KBeautyGB Prince Harry escapes Duchess: Meghan's filthy divorce plot is revealed i... https://t.co/w3B0AZeLHM via @YouTube 43 minutes ago

PoshChav1984

A korean Legal Alien ☯️ Prince Harry escapes Duchess: Meghan's filthy divorce plot is revealed i... https://t.co/SpfJQYyvwD via @YouTube 43 minutes ago

Bkmalegamwala

Behroze Patel RT @Tracy_Planning: Tomorrow (6 May): Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrates his 1st birthday 46 minutes ago

woodmom44

Jess Doerr RT @scobie: Excited to announce that #FindingFreedom, a biography written by myself and @CarolynDurand, will be available worldwide in Augu… 1 hour ago

myrisa8a

Isabel RT @BenjaminWareing: Day two of recovery after emergency surgery, so thought I’d make myself useful instead of moping about and edit some o… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daily Download: Taylor Swift Surprises Nurse With Gift Package [Video]

Daily Download: Taylor Swift Surprises Nurse With Gift Package

Taylor Swift sends some love to a nurse who has been battling the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, Drake shares why he decided to introduce his son to the world, and Prince Harry and..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:03Published
Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan [Video]

Tabloid wins initial court battle against UK royal Meghan

London's High Court on Friday threw out part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for breaching her privacy, ruling that it had not acted dishonestly...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published