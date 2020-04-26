Boris Johnson admits he was “in denial” about the seriousness of coronavirus diagnosis The British Prime Minister was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year: and was later admitted to intensive care: although he has now recovered and is out of hospital.

The politician admits that he was “in denial” about how serious the condition was when he was first diagnosed.

Johnson said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday: However, as his health worsened and he was admitted to hospital, a contingency plan for his death was drawn up, and he was given “litres and litres of oxygen”.

Johnson said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday: Johnson said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday: