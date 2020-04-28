Global  

John Boyega has become ‘nostalgic’ since leaving the 'Star Wars' franchise

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:22s - Published
John Boyega has become ‘nostalgic’ since leaving the 'Star Wars' franchise He played the role of Stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn in the sequel trilogy, which came to an end with the release of 'Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker' last year, and admits that leaving the sci-fi series behind has allowed him to reflect on the changes in his career.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, he said: Boyega admits that he has kept a lot of "Star Wars memorabilia", such as audition scripts, to remind him of his role and admits that lockdown has meant he has been able to take in his achievements.

