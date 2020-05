Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: States Team Up To Buy PPE



Seven northeastern states have announced plans to cooperate on the purchase of medical equipment to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS2's John Dias has more. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:09 Published 10 hours ago Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update



Cuomo announced that New York is joining a regional coalition of seven Northeastern states to make those purchases as a block, which he believes will help lower the prices and enable to states to.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 56:47 Published 1 day ago