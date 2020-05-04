Beyoncé to Provide COVID-19 Testing in Houston
Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, launched the campaign through the BeyGOOD initiative.
The #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign kicks off on May 8 and 9 in Houston, Texas.
They will be providing 1,000 test kits, face masks, gloves, vitamins and household supplies.
Tina Knowles Lawson, via statement Tina Knowles Lawson, via statement BeyGOOD also recently launched a relief fund for essential workers and others affected by the current health crisis.
Beyoncé donated $6 million to that cause.
She also joined Megan Thee Stallion's new "Savage (Remix)" to raise money for Bread of Life in Houston.