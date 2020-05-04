Beyoncé to Provide COVID-19 Testing in Houston Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, launched the campaign through the BeyGOOD initiative.

The #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign kicks off on May 8 and 9 in Houston, Texas.

They will be providing 1,000 test kits, face masks, gloves, vitamins and household supplies.

Tina Knowles Lawson, via statement Tina Knowles Lawson, via statement BeyGOOD also recently launched a relief fund for essential workers and others affected by the current health crisis.

Beyoncé donated $6 million to that cause.

She also joined Megan Thee Stallion's new "Savage (Remix)" to raise money for Bread of Life in Houston.