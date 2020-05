The Rebound: Respecting the past, hope for the future

FOR MANY OF US, THIS PANDEMICHAS ALTERED OUR SENSE OF TIME,BUT, NOW, THE GEARS OF SOCIETYSLOWLY BEGIN TO CHURN AGAIN.TODAY, AS WE SAY GOODBYE,NEWSCHANNEL 5 JON SHAINMANTAKES A LOOK BACK AT HOW WEGOT HERE, AND, MOSTIMPORTANTLY, WHERE WE'REHEADING.

(:3 NAT FROMMARCH 1 3PM SHANNON WPTV CIN ON YOUTUBE "OVER206-THOUSAND PEOPLE WENT OUTTO WATCH THE PGA TOUR EVENT.")ANOTHER HONDA CLASSIC WRAPPEDUP IN PALM BEACH GARDENS UNDERPICTURE PERFECT CONDITIONS.

12DAYS LATER, THE PICTURE BECAMEMUCH CLOUDIER.

(FROM JILLIAN6PM PKG 3/13 DR. DONALDFENNOY/PBC SUPERINTENDENT :6"THIS IS A RAPIDLY EVOLVINGSITUATION AND IT'S IMPORTANTTO UNDERSTAND MY FIRST CONCERNIS THE HEALTH AND WELFARE OFSTUDENTS AND STAFF.") MARCH13TH, THE FIRST TWO CASES OFCORONAVIRUS IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY WERE CONFIRMED ASSCHOOLS ACROSS OUR FIVE COUNTYVIEWING AREA CLOSED, NOT TOREOPEN THE REST OF THE SCHOOLYEAR.

(4PM PKG 3/17 FORRESTSAUNDERS NAT :9(GOVERNOR)"THIS IS THE FLOORFOR FLORIDA FOR THEFORESEEABLE FUTURE.

(FORREST)GOVERNOR RON DESANTISANNOUNCING LAST CALL FOR BARSAND RESTAURANTS REQUIRINGTHEIR SHUTDOWN FOR THE NEXT 30DAYS.") THAT WAS MARCH 17TH.ON MARCH 20TH, RESTAURANTSWERE ORDERED TO ONLY DODELIVERY AND TAKE OUT.

(3/25JILLIAN PKG :2 "THIS HASBECOME ONE OF THE MOSTEMOTIONAL WEEKS I'VE EVERHAD.") THOUSANDS OF RESTAURANTWORKERS AMONG THOSEUNEMPLOYED.

(3/25 JILLIAN PKG:2 "I HAD TO LAY OFF 650EMPLOYEES.") RESTAURANT OWNERRODNEY MAYO FORMED HOSPITALITYHELPING HANDS.

(3/25 JILLIANPKG :4 (THIS MAY NEED TO HAVEQUOTE PRINTED OUT SINCE HEKINDA MUMBLES AT THE ENDTRYING NOT TO CRY) "I CAN'TPROMISE YOU ANYTHING BECAUSE IDON'T KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON,BUT YOU'LL NEVER BE HUNGRY.")(3/25 SAME PKG WOMAN SOUNDBITE :4 "TODAY MEANS A LOTBECAUSE WE DIDN'T HAVEANYTHING.") IN ST.

LUCIECOUNTY, SOMETHING AS SIMPLE ASA SLICE OF PIZZA BRINGINGSMILES TO HOMEBOUND SENIORS.(3/26 11PM MEGHAN STORY (SCOTTVAN DUZER/BIG APPLE PIZZA) :5"IT'S TOUGH FOR EVERYBODY BUTI COULDN'T IMAGINE NOT SEEINGMY MOM, GRANDMOTHER,GRANDFATHER AT THE END OFTHEIR LIFE.") *I DID A STORYON A KID LEARNING FROM HOME ON3/3*) AS THE CALENDAR TURNEDTO APRIL, DISTANCE LEARNINGBECAME THE NORM AS THEGOVERNOR MOVED FROM A "SAFERAT HOME" ORDER... TO A 30 DAY"STAY AT HOME" ORDER.

(4/1DESANTIS (AIRED AT TOP OF 5):4 "DIRECTING ALL FLORIDIANSTO LIMIT MOVEMENT AND PERSONALINTERACTIONS OUTSIDE THEHOME.") (NAT SOUND FROMSAVANAH NAT PKG 4/1 MARTINCOUNTY FAIRGROUNDS) MOREMOBILE PANTRIES BEGAN TO POPUP... (FROM SAVANAH NATPACKAGE ON 4/1 WOMAN :2"PEOPLE ARE IN NEED,EVERYBODY'S NOT ABLE TOWORK.") ...AND MORE VOLUNTEERSWERE STEPPING UP TO KEEPPEOPLE FROM GOING HUNGRY.

(:2COVERED "WE HAVE SEEN ASIGNIFICANT INCREASE INDEMAND.") (MATT S.

4/20 STORY)FROM WHERE TO GET A MEAL... TOWHERE TO GET A JOB.

THERE WASFRUSTRATION OVER THE STATE'SUNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE.

PROMISESFROM TALLAHASSEE HAVE BEENMADE TO IMPROVE IT.

(MATT S.4/20 :4 SUSAN ROTHMAN/DELRAYBEACH "I DON'T KNOW WHETHER IHAVE A CLAIM, OR I DON'T HAVEA CLAIM.") CORONAVIRUS TESTINGCONTINUED TO BE A HOT TOPIC.WHO COULD GET A TEST?

ANDWHERE?

( FROM MATT S PKG ON3/31 WOMAN GETTING TESTED :4"ONCE IT'S OVER... YOU JUST,THEY SAY YOU CAN CLOSE YOUREYES.") THE FLORIDA NATIONALGUARD GOT INVOLVED... HELPINGAT SITES LIKE THE FITTEAMBALLPARK OF THE PALM BEACHES.NOW, THERE ARE A HANDFUL OFTESTING SITES THROUGHOUT THEREGION TAKING APPOINTMENTS...AND IN MANY CASES, YOU NOLONGER NEED TO HAVE SYMPTOMS.(NAT SOUND HONKING 4/8 MEGHANPKG FROM 11PM) HOW DO YOU SAYTHANK YOU TO THOSE TREATINGTHE PATIENTS*WIT* THECORNOAVIRUS?

MANY DAYS ANDNIGHTS, WE'VE SEEN LINES OFCARS HONKING OUTSIDE OURHOSPITALS... THANKING OUR HARDWORKING DOCTORS, NURSES ANDOTHER FIRST RESPONDERS.

(NATSOUND FROM HUGHES 4/23 PKGAPPLAUSE) THOSE MEDICALPROFESSIONALS IN TURNCELEBRATING WHEN SOMEONE HASRECOVERED, LIKE THIS ST.

LUCIEWEST CENTENNIAL HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENT WITH DOWN SYNDROME.(HUGHES 4/23 :8 (LAURENWALKER/JOSE'S TEACHER) "IBECAME SO OVERWHELMED WITHEMOTION BECAUSE I DIDN'T KNOWIF I WOULD EVER BE ABLE TOHOLD HIM AGAIN OR SEE HIMAGAIN.") HERE... A STORY OFHOPE... AND AS WE NOW TURN THECALENDAR TO MAY... SO BEGINSTHE NEXT CHAPTER.

(ARTHURSTORY 5/1 (JIM MCGRATH/GRANDSLAM SPORTFISHING) :4 "IT'SGOING TO GET BETTER FOR SURENOW THAT PEOPLE ARE ABLE TOGET OUT AND MOVE.") SLOWLY,LIFE IS RETURNING.

WHAT NORMALWILL BE IS ANYONE'S GUESS.(ARTHUR STORY 5/1 (CHRISSTATOS/ GASTON'S SEAGATEMARINE SERVICES :4 "ALRIGHTREADY TO GO... OFF TO THE NEXTCUSTOMER.") JON SHAINMAN, WPTVNC