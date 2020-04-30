Global  

10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine

10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine

10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine 1.

Give her an at-home self care kit 2.

Do an at-home or virtual workout class together 3.

Plant a garden together 4.

Clean the house for her 5.

Have a picnic in your yard 6.

Cook her favorite meal 7.

Have a virtual game night 8.

Buy her a subscription box of something she enjoys 9.

Bake together 10.

Just give her a call.

It's the little things that matter most.

