Pet of the Day: Pluto and Maeva are looking for their forever homes!

- past month now, we've been- spotlighting shelter pets durin- the pandemic.

- today we have pluto and maeva - from the jackson county - animal shelter.

- pluto is a pit mix about two- years old.- he is neutured and microshipped- and up to date on his shots.- pluto knows how to sit, he's- good with kids and great on a - leash.- he is fun loving and has a grea- temperament.

Maeva is a - female lab and pit mix about- five years old.

- she is good with kids and gos,- great on a leash, and spayed.

- maeva sits on command and loves- everyone she meets.

- they're $25 to adopt..

You can- make an appointment on- monday's, wednesday's, and- fridays by calling 228-497- - 6350.

- -