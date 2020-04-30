10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published 2 hours ago 10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine 10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine 1. Give her an at-home self care kit 2. Do an at-home or virtual workout class together 3. Plant a garden together 4. Clean the house for her 5. Have a picnic in your yard 6. Cook her favorite meal 7. Have a virtual game night 8. Buy her a subscription box of something she enjoys 9. Bake together 10. Just give her a call. It's the little things that matter most.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 23 ways to honor Mother's Day — without breaking the bank You can't exactly take mom or the motherly figure in your life out to dinner for Mother's Day this...

Mashable - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this