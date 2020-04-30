10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine
10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine 1.
Give her an at-home self care kit 2.
Do an at-home or virtual workout class together 3.
Plant a garden together 4.
Clean the house for her 5.
Have a picnic in your yard 6.
Cook her favorite meal 7.
Have a virtual game night 8.
Buy her a subscription box of something she enjoys 9.
Bake together 10.
Just give her a call.
It's the little things that matter most.