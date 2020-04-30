Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine

10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine

10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine

10 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day During Quarantine 1.

Give her an at-home self care kit 2.

Do an at-home or virtual workout class together 3.

Plant a garden together 4.

Clean the house for her 5.

Have a picnic in your yard 6.

Cook her favorite meal 7.

Have a virtual game night 8.

Buy her a subscription box of something she enjoys 9.

Bake together 10.

Just give her a call.

It's the little things that matter most.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

23 ways to honor Mother's Day — without breaking the bank

You can't exactly take mom or the motherly figure in your life out to dinner for Mother's Day this...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Quarantine-Friendly Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for New Moms [Video]

Quarantine-Friendly Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for New Moms

This Mother’s Day comes at an interesting time for the world, to say the least. And for many mothers, this holiday’s their first since becoming a new mom. Here’s how to step it up to make a..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published
Celebrating Mother's Day, Graduation & Prom at home [Video]

Celebrating Mother's Day, Graduation & Prom at home

It's the season of celebrating with Mother's Day, Graduations, Prom, and other events. But with everything canceled, there are ways you can still celebrate.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:38Published