'Star Wars' dad records daughter's reaction to iconic franchise twist Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:02s - Published 34 minutes ago 'Star Wars' dad records daughter's reaction to iconic franchise twist It’s one of the biggest plot twists in cinematic history. Darth Vader, a mass murderer, reveals to Luke Skywalker, the earnest, hopeful hero, that he is his father.The climax of 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” blew the audience’s minds when it first played in theaters.40 years later, most people — even if they’ve never seen a “Star Wars” movie — know about the twist.But Christian Perez was able to find one person who didn’t know what was coming.Perez recorded his daughter Anabella’s reaction to watching the famous scene for the first time ever and posted it to YouTube.Anabella’s eyes widen and her jaw drops as she realizes the connection between Darth Vader and Luke.Most responses were jealous that Anabella was able to watch the scene without knowing anything.Others had a more emotional reaction to the clip.“Seeing their reaction to this reveal is one of the reasons I can’t wait to have kids,” another fan replied 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Star Wars on Disney+ - The Complete Skywalker Saga



Start streaming all 9 Star Wars movies, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on May the 4th on Disney+! Star Wars is an epic space-opera media franchise created by George Lucas, which began.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago