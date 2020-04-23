Beautiful Hyacinths and Tulips Bloom in Holland

Occurred on April 26, 2020 / Lisse, Netherlands Info from Licensor: "An overview of the blooming hyacinths and tulips in the Bollenstreek - Spring 2020.

In spite of the partial lock down due to coronavirus, I was still able to make this video.

My intention was to make a ribbon of changing colors.

The Bollenstreek (area around Lisse/Keukenhof) is know for a lot of varieties of different flowers.

I visited a lot of different flower fields to capture a lot of different colors.

The results are awesome, even to me.

Also a special thanks to all the bulb growers in and around Lisse - The Netherlands."