Beautiful Hyacinths and Tulips Bloom in Holland
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Occurred on April 26, 2020 / Lisse, Netherlands Info from Licensor: "An overview of the blooming hyacinths and tulips in the Bollenstreek - Spring 2020.
In spite of the partial lock down due to coronavirus, I was still able to make this video.
My intention was to make a ribbon of changing colors.
The Bollenstreek (area around Lisse/Keukenhof) is know for a lot of varieties of different flowers.
I visited a lot of different flower fields to capture a lot of different colors.
The results are awesome, even to me.
Also a special thanks to all the bulb growers in and around Lisse - The Netherlands."