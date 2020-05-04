NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Say goodbye to the warmth today as cool and breezy conditions have returned.

It'll only make it into the low-50s today, though ever cooler along Lake Michigan.

Tonight, some temperatures around the freezing mark are expected.

Tomorrow will also be cool with some clouds and highs in the low- to mid-50s.

The next chance of rain will be Wednesday afternoon, but at least we may make it to around 60.

More chances of freezing temps will continue late this week into the weekend.

The latest data suggests that the majority of May will see below average temperatures.