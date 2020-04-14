Global  

Dedicated Dog Doesn't Want to Social Distance

Dedicated Dog Doesn't Want to Social Distance

Dedicated Dog Doesn't Want to Social Distance

Occurred on May 2, 2020 / Sand Springs, Oklahoma, USA Info from Licensor: "Our dog usually goes back to the house when my family takes the lake out to the boat, but he got tired of social distancing and wanted to join them for a day out.

The water was still pretty cold since it's not yet summer, but that didn't stop our dog Charlie from wanting to be with the family, nor did it stop Tyler (brother in law) from jumping in to pull him up.

I also like how Tyler's son gave my dad all the praise for doing about 10% of the work.

Charlie is safe and happy and even got a grilled cheese sandwich out of the deal."

