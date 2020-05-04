Duane 'Dog' Chapman Is Getting Married

Duane "Dog" Chapman is engaged.

The star of "Dog The Bounty Hunter" announced the news on his social media accounts.

The engagement comes just 10 months after Chapman lost his wife Beth to cancer.

According to CNN, 67-year-old Chapman will marry 51-year-old Francie Frane of Colorado.

The two met after Chapman called Frane's home wanting her husband to do some work.

Frane has recently lost her husband to cancer and the two began talking on the phone frequently.

The happy couple said the wedding will be held after the coronavirus crisis passes.