Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Duane 'Dog' Chapman Is Getting Married

Duane 'Dog' Chapman Is Getting Married

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Duane 'Dog' Chapman Is Getting Married

Duane 'Dog' Chapman Is Getting Married

Duane "Dog" Chapman is engaged.

The star of "Dog The Bounty Hunter" announced the news on his social media accounts.

The engagement comes just 10 months after Chapman lost his wife Beth to cancer.

According to CNN, 67-year-old Chapman will marry 51-year-old Francie Frane of Colorado.

The two met after Chapman called Frane's home wanting her husband to do some work.

Frane has recently lost her husband to cancer and the two began talking on the phone frequently.

The happy couple said the wedding will be held after the coronavirus crisis passes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wtnreflections

West TN Reflections Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Is Getting Married https://t.co/COq4N7Irob 12 hours ago

MarielS922

Mariel Smith RT @TasteOfCountry: JUST IN: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman is getting married! https://t.co/qkomix4RQw 13 hours ago

TasteOfCountry

Taste of Country JUST IN: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman is getting married! https://t.co/qkomix4RQw 14 hours ago

LoukiaBorrell

Loukia Borrell No one asked me and it is none of my business (nothing on Twitter is), but Duane and Beth Chapman were married for… https://t.co/kUTwsZiAbM 18 hours ago