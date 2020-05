"I think we've made the right decision about the cottagers" Doug Ford says Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:27s - Published 17 minutes ago "I think we've made the right decision about the cottagers" Doug Ford says Ford says that he can only hold back taxpayers from their vacation homes for so long. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources "The retail stores in cottage country rely on cottagers” Doug Ford says



There are concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario’s cottage country Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 00:20 Published 18 minutes ago