BLACKPINK’s Comeback Has Been Confirmed 'Star News' recently reported that the K-Pop group had finished recording their new album.
The band is expected to make a comeback in early or mid-June.
YG Entertainment has confirmed the reports.
This will be the band’s first new release in over a year.
Their previous hit, "Kill This Love," was released back in April 2019.
YG Entertainment representative The group’s fanbase seems to be overjoyed with the news.
#BLACKPINKISCOMING was trending on Twitter for quite some time.