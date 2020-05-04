Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BLACKPINK’s Comeback Has Been Confirmed

BLACKPINK’s Comeback Has Been Confirmed

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
BLACKPINK’s Comeback Has Been Confirmed

BLACKPINK’s Comeback Has Been Confirmed

BLACKPINK’s Comeback Has Been Confirmed 'Star News' recently reported that the K-Pop group had finished recording their new album.

The band is expected to make a comeback in early or mid-June.

YG Entertainment has confirmed the reports.

This will be the band’s first new release in over a year.

Their previous hit, "Kill This Love," was released back in April 2019.

YG Entertainment representative The group’s fanbase seems to be overjoyed with the news.

#BLACKPINKISCOMING was trending on Twitter for quite some time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smolbeanjichu

softsé 🍭 RT @ultkjn16: YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK is gearing up for a June comeback: “BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeb… 11 minutes ago

Kreinadln

Reens RT @BANGShowbiz: Exciting news! BLACKPINK's comeback has been confirmed! #BLACKPINK #BLACKPINKISCOMING #KPop #Blinks #Music #CelebrityNews… 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BLACKPINK's comeback confirmed [Video]

BLACKPINK's comeback confirmed

BLACKPINK's comeback has been confirmed by YG Entertainment.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published