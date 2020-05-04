BLACKPINK’s Comeback Has Been Confirmed 'Star News' recently reported that the K-Pop group had finished recording their new album.

The band is expected to make a comeback in early or mid-June.

YG Entertainment has confirmed the reports.

This will be the band’s first new release in over a year.

Their previous hit, "Kill This Love," was released back in April 2019.

YG Entertainment representative The group’s fanbase seems to be overjoyed with the news.

#BLACKPINKISCOMING was trending on Twitter for quite some time.