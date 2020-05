Valley teachers honored with a 'Star Wars' parde Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Valley teachers honored with a 'Star Wars' parde Some valley teachers got a surprise for the start of 'National Teacher' week. Local law enforcement threw a 'Star Wars' themed parade. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this