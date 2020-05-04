Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30

Musician Cady Groves died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee.

The 30- year-old was a rising star as a pop and country singer and songwriter.

A statement issued by her record company said her death appears to be from natural causes.

The statement went on to say that foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner.

She had just finished her upcoming 2020 album which was set to be due out this summer.

Some of her most popular songs include "This Little Girl," "Love Actually" and "Forget You."