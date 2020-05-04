Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30

Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30

Pop And Country Singer, Cady Groves Dies At 30

Musician Cady Groves died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee.

The 30- year-old was a rising star as a pop and country singer and songwriter.

A statement issued by her record company said her death appears to be from natural causes.

The statement went on to say that foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner.

She had just finished her upcoming 2020 album which was set to be due out this summer.

Some of her most popular songs include "This Little Girl," "Love Actually" and "Forget You."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Country singer Cady Groves dead at 30

Country singer and songwriter Cady Groves, known for hits like “This Little Girl” and “Oil and...
FOXNews.com - Published

Singer Cady Groves' Brother Sets the Record Straight on 'Twisted' Rumors Surrounding Her Death

Cody Groves takes to his Twitter account to share devastating news that the country singer has passed...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonathanNightf2

Jonathan Nightfire RT @Livid2point0: Cady Groves, pop and country singer, dead at 30 https://t.co/Gvh2faJx8D 3 minutes ago

LesVDavis

News & Quotes Cady Groves, pop and country singer, dead at 30 - CNN https://t.co/Ye1p0MxhTI via @GoogleNews 3 minutes ago

Hoya97

The Storm is Here #Trump2020 RT @Hoya97: Country singer Cady Groves dead at 30 https://t.co/Yd2GBoINjX #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Cady Groves' roommate called cops 'out of concern’- and country singer was 'found dead at the scene,' police claim https://t.co/hZcDWHPc6L 5 minutes ago

Livid2point0

Livid 🤦🏻‍♀️ Cady Groves, pop and country singer, dead at 30 https://t.co/Gvh2faJx8D 6 minutes ago

docmentillo

Chris Mentillo #CelebrityDeaths #TheChrisMentilloDaily #CadyGroves, pop and country singer, dead at 30 https://t.co/O8uWH1Ek7z 7 minutes ago

WWJDNOTW

WeRBeingSilenced!#45🤐 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ARIDIAN53816546: @rjceo0 : this is a constant, on-going thing in America, young celebs suddenly die. from debut to the age of 30 they'r… 8 minutes ago

Ron42149613

Lou_bloom 🇺🇸 RT @ErikaRoot92101: Suspicious Death: Cady Groves This is the third kid in that family to die young. #luciferians #caananites #hivites h… 14 minutes ago