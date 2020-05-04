'John Wick: Chapter 4' Delayed Until May 2022 The latest installment in the blockbuster franchise was due to be released next May, but Lionsgate has announced a new date of May 27, 2022, as a result of the current global health crisis.

One positive result of the delay is that the film no longer clashes with the release of 'The Matrix 4.'

Keanu Reeves needs to complete filming for 'The Matrix' before returning to shoot the fourth 'John Wick.'